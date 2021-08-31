Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Wife of Wisconsin lawmaker with COVID-19 urges vaccination

items.[0].image.alt
Wisconsin Department of Administration
andre jacque.jpeg
Posted at 4:11 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 17:11:39-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The wife of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates and who remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia is urging people to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Republican state Sen. Andre Jacque has been hospitalized since Aug. 16. He was placed on a ventilator several days later. His wife, Renee Jacque, says five of their eight family members have tested positive for COVID-19. They have six children, including an infant.

She says that of the three fully vaccinated family members, one person contracted the virus with mild symptoms.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.