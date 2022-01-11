Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

WI Republicans advance bill to count prior COVID infection as immunity

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
This image taken with a drone shows the Wisconsin State Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin capitol
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 16:35:29-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are advancing a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that the measure came up for a public hearing Tuesday. Republican lawmakers and bill supporters spent most of the hearing testifying about how they consider natural immunity to be at least as effective as being vaccinated. No one spoke against the bill, but several Wisconsin medical groups oppose it.

They argue vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly would veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.