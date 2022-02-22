West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board votes to end mask mandate

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board voted to end its mask mandate during a Monday night meeting.

The board voted 6-2 for masks to be optional beginning Tuesday. Close contacts without COVID-19 symptoms are also no longer required to quarantine.

According to the board, if the school COVID-19 case rate gets to 3%, the mask mandate will be back in effect.

Prior to Monday's school board meeting, nearly a dozen protesters stood outside in opposition of the mask mandate.

