Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board votes to end mask mandate

items.[0].image.alt
West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board
school board1.PNG
Posted at 9:11 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 22:11:55-05

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School Board voted to end its mask mandate during a Monday night meeting.

The board voted 6-2 for masks to be optional beginning Tuesday. Close contacts without COVID-19 symptoms are also no longer required to quarantine.

According to the board, if the school COVID-19 case rate gets to 3%, the mask mandate will be back in effect.

WATCH:

Prior to Monday's school board meeting, nearly a dozen protesters stood outside in opposition of the mask mandate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.