Wauwatosa drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 9:25 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 22:31:55-04

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Common Council has voted to allow fully vaccinated people to resume indoor activities without being required to wear a face mask, following CDC guidance issued last week.

Tosa joins both Milwaukee and Racine in dropping their mask mandate on Tuesday.

The order approved by Tosa's council states that "individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may resume normal indoor and outdoor activities without the requirement of wearing a face covering or physically distancing, except in healthcare settings or as otherwise required by law."

The city also acknowledged that businesses and other establishments may set their own rules when it comes to masks.

