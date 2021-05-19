Racine Common Council votes to suspend city's mask mandate following updated CDC guidance

CITY OF RACINE — The City of Racine Common Council has voted to suspend the city's mask ordinance.

Mayor Corey Mason called on the council to repeal the mask after issuing an executive order that would let the mandate expire on May 14.

"This does not mean the pandemic is over. If you are not vaccinated, COVID-19 is still a very serious threat to your health, and you should continue to wear masks and follow other best practices. The CDC only issued this new guidance because of the large numbers of people getting vaccinated," Mason said in a news release. “The City of Racine has always said we will follow the best public health guidance from the CDC and other experts as we work to mitigate COVID-19 locally.”

According to the Racine Health Department, more than 44% of city residents ages 16 and up have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 37% of Racine residents are fully vaccinated.

"The CDC announcement is meant to encourage those that have not been vaccinated to do so at one of the multiple vaccination sites within communities. In order for this community to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and its transmission, it is imperative for those not vaccinated to continue to wear a facial mask and get vaccinated," Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie Kay Bowersox said in a news release.

Bowersbox asked Mason for the emergency order to suspend the mask mandate citywide. But local businesses, institutions and private residences can still choose to require masks.

