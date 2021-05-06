Waukesha releases details on changes to COVID-19 quarantine procedures for students, staff

WAUKESHA — On Wednesday, the School District of Waukesha's Board of Education voted to change coronavirus quarantine procedures, and on Thursday the district and the county health department released documents detailing those changes.

Effective immediately, students and staff are no longer required to quarantine if they are determined to have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, presumed positive for COVID-19, or awaiting test results. The change will be in place for the remainder of the year.

On Thursday, the school district and the Waukesha County health department released statements containing some specifics. Those changes are as follows:

Students and adults identified as a “close contact” to COVID-19 cases within the K-12 school may continue to attend in-person learning if the following guidelines are met:

The school is committed to COVID-19 prevention practices including mask-wearing, social distancing, handwashing, ventilation and "management of students exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19."

Close contacts remain symptom-free and agree to self-monitor for symptoms 14 days after exposure. Close contacts will remove themselves from the school if symptoms "develop and follow standard isolation protocols."

Close contacts are asked to consider getting tested on day 6 or 7 after exposure to identify asymptomatic cases.

The guidelines only apply to exposures occurring in school settings that follow a "layered mitigation approach."

Read the statement from the school district here:

Read the statement from the health department here:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip