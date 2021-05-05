Watch
School District of Waukesha changes COVID-19 quarantine procedures for students, staff

Changes will be coming to quarantine protocols in the Waukesha School District.
Posted at 5:43 AM, May 05, 2021
WAUKESHA — Coronavirus quarantine procedures have changed for Waukesha schools after a vote on Tuesday, the school district announced.

The School District of Waukesha said the Board of Education voted to alter the procedures and would no longer require students or staff determined to have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, presumed positive for COVID-19, or awaiting test results to quarantine.

The change goes into effect immediately and will be in place for the remainder of the year.

Students and staff are free to self-quarantine, the district said.

"We will continue to implement contact tracing and inform students, families, and staff of close contacts so you can make the choice that best fits your personal or family circumstances," the district said in a letter to parents.

