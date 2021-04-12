Walk-ins now accepted at Wisconsin Center vaccine clinic

The Wisconsin Center is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines.

The center currently operates as a federal community vaccination clinic.

The Milwaukee County Health Department still managers the clinic's operations and is encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine. As of April 12, the center is accepting walk-ins.

With case numbers starting to rise, the Milwaukee County Health Department said the site says it's only administering half of what it could do in a single day.

About 2,000 vaccines are being administered daily; a number the health department hopes will exceed 4,000 with increased demand.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip