Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Walk-ins now accepted at Wisconsin Center vaccine clinic

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
wisconsin center
Posted at 10:04 AM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 11:04:02-04

The Wisconsin Center is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccines.

The center currently operates as a federal community vaccination clinic.

The Milwaukee County Health Department still managers the clinic's operations and is encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine. As of April 12, the center is accepting walk-ins.

With case numbers starting to rise, the Milwaukee County Health Department said the site says it's only administering half of what it could do in a single day.

About 2,000 vaccines are being administered daily; a number the health department hopes will exceed 4,000 with increased demand.

For more information, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.