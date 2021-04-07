Watch
UW students who get vaccinated won't be tested for virus

Jean-Francois BADIAS/AP
A medical worker holds a tube during a saliva COVID-19 testing session at the Niederau school in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. France is rolling out coronavirus tests for young schoolchildren that use saliva samples rather than eye-watering nasal swabs, hoping that they will help prevent school closures as the country's epidemic steadily worsens again. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
Posted at 4:14 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 17:14:57-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin students who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly for the virus under a policy that interim President Tommy Thompson calls an incentive to bolster vaccination rates on campus.

Thompson says the change he announced Wednesday is designed to maximize the number who get inoculated before they leave campuses and return home this summer.

The push to get as many faculty, staff and students vaccinated as possible comes as Thompson has already pledged to hold at least 75% of classes in person in the fall.

