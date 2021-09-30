Watch
UW official: Cooped up year helps spark big freshman numbers

Bucky's Tuition Promise: UW-Madison offers free tuition for families making less than $56K
Posted at 7:50 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 20:50:53-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A school officials says University of Wisconsin-Madison’s record freshman enrollment this fall is due in part to pent-up demand among high school graduates who spent much of last year taking classes online.

Nearly 8,500 new freshman enrolled at the state’s largest public university earlier this month. That’s up 12% and nearly 1,000 freshman from the previous record set in fall 2019.

UW-Madison Provost Karl Scholz says in addition to the interest from students who navigated through COVID-19 protocols, the university’s reputation and standing was a factor in the record numbers. The school says that nearly 3,900 students, or about 46% of the freshman class, are Wisconsin residents. Scholz says that’s the most in 20 years.

