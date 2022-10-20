Updated Covid-19 boosters for people 5 years and older at Milwaukee Health Department clinics

MILWAUKEE — Updated Covid-19 boosters are now available at Milwaukee Health Department clinics for anyone five years old and older.

According to the City of Milwaukee Health Department, those who have had their primary Covid-19 vaccine series and have not received a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the last two months are eligible for the updated booster.

Health officials say only 22.5% of five to 11 years old in Milwaukee have completed their primary Covid-19 vaccine series.

Covid-19 primary vaccines and the updated boosters are available for free and without an appointment.

Below are the Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics:

Northwest Health Center

7630 W. Mill Road

Tuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Southside Health Center

1639 S. 23 rd Street

Tuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.



2401 W. St. Paul Avenue

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 – 6 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Health officials say if you need in-home vaccinations, you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 414-286-6800 to schedule an appointment, and their vaccination team will come directly to you.

