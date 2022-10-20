Watch Now
Updated Covid-19 boosters for people 5 years and older at Milwaukee Health Department clinics

Virus Outbreak-Boosters
Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Virus Outbreak-Boosters
Posted at 3:26 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 16:26:53-04

MILWAUKEE — Updated Covid-19 boosters are now available at Milwaukee Health Department clinics for anyone five years old and older.

According to the City of Milwaukee Health Department, those who have had their primary Covid-19 vaccine series and have not received a Covid-19 vaccine dose in the last two months are eligible for the updated booster.

Health officials say only 22.5% of five to 11 years old in Milwaukee have completed their primary Covid-19 vaccine series.

Covid-19 primary vaccines and the updated boosters are available for free and without an appointment.

Below are the Milwaukee Health Department immunization clinics:

  • Northwest Health Center
    7630 W. Mill Road
    Tuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.
    Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Southside Health Center
    1639 S. 23rd Street
    Tuesday & Thursday: 2 – 6 p.m.
    Friday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Menomonee Valley Drive-Thru
    2401 W. St. Paul Avenue
    Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 12 – 6 p.m.
    Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
    Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Health officials say if you need in-home vaccinations, you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 414-286-6800 to schedule an appointment, and their vaccination team will come directly to you.

