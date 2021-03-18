Union Grove VA home reports no active COVID-19 cases, will allow in-room visits

UNION GROVE — Good news at the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs' Union Grove campus, as they report no active COVID-19 cases and as they are now in the clear to provide in-room visits.

It was a far different story during the worst of the pandemic late last year, when the Veterans Home in Union Grove was dealing with a vicious outbreak. At least two people died from the virus at the home, according to the VA, and dozens tested positive.

But the home began receiving vaccines to protect its residents and staff from the coronavirus, leading to Wednesday's positive announcement, over three months later.

Commandant Erin Johnston announced in a statement Wednesday that beginning Monday, March 22 families and friends will be able to visit. Details on that process will be released at a later date, Johnston said.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) gave them guidance this week that the home is now allowed to provide in-room visits using protective protocols.

The visits are possible because of low community positivity rate, limited facility (staff and member) positive cases, and a high vaccination rate, explains Johnston.

"Let’s make sure we continue to do all we can to ensure that we can continue to have these kind of visits indefinitely. I strongly urge you to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when you are eligible," Johnston said.

