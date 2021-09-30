Two more Milwaukee schools transition to virtual format due to rise in COVID-19 cases

MILWAUKEE — A total of three Milwaukee Public Schools have moved to a virtual format due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Both Hartford Avenue University School and Meir School (Lower) were posted to the school system's online dashboard Thursday.

Earlier in the week, Lancaster School transitioned to virtual learning. The schools have to pass a 3% positive threshold of COVID-19 cases to go virtual.

This was voted on by the MPS School Board of Directors.

Once a school hits the 3% positive threshold, students must remain virtual for 14 days.

