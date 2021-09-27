Lancaster School transitions to virtual learning due to COVID

MILWAUKEE — Lancaster School will be transitioning to virtual learning starting Monday, September 27th, according to a release sent by Milwaukee Public Schools on Sunday night.

The school cites their decision was made due to three percent or more of the school's population testing positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Lancaster School staff will report to the building and work independently from their individual classroom or office space.

Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning.

Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.

The school expects to shift back to in-person learning on Tuesday, October 5th

