Trick-or-treating returns to streets after off year during pandemic

Milwaukee and surrounding communities held trick-or-treating throughout the weekend, a return to the Halloween tradition COVID-19 largely canceled in 2020.

"It feels great. Just being in the neighborhood. A family outing," said Michael Hopkins, who was trick-or-treating in the Sherman Park neighborhood with his son, Aries.

Hopkins said they weren't having too much luck in Sherman Park on Sunday afternoon. But they weren't in it for the candy count, he said.

"Just being with him, it's just the greatest thing. It's not about how much money you spend. It's the time spent," said Hopkins.

In West Allis, which held trick-or-treating hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there appeared to be more costumed children running around.

Many kids, like John Nye, said they had to make up for last year's lost haul.

"I'm trying to get four buckets full [of candy]," said Nye, dressed as Shoto Todoroki, a character from the anime series My Hero Academia.

Vladimir Martinez, who was out with his children, said the kids feel better now that they're feeling their buckets and bags.

"They come here and everyone is happy. And it's perfect for me. This is my little child. It's a fun time," said Martinez.

Not everyone was giving out candy.

Heide Perenich, president of the West Allis Little League, set up a concession stand near the ball fields.

“We’re getting rid of the rest of the stuff we have. We’re donating it to the community," said Perenich.

In addition to some surplus candy from the season, they were handing out — all for free — walking tacos, beef sticks, bags of chips and various sodas and energy drinks.

West Allis Alderwoman Suzette Grisham was also offering something different.

"I like to get books in the hands of children. And the kids are more thrilled sometimes to see the books [than candy]," said Grisham.

Through non-profit First Book, Grisham was handing out candy and children's books at her driveway in West Allis.

Puppy Dog Pals and Disney's Maleficent were among the titles.

To the north in Shorewood, folks were also happy to be back.

"It's really good to see everybody helping the kids out. Seeing the kids running around in their costumes and stuff," said Baysha Merriweather.

Merriweather was taking her four-year-old daughter, Melanee, trick-or-treating for the first time.

Melanee had a bucket full of candy. But insisted on filling a second, even as it started to get dark.

