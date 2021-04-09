These are the mask orders still in effect in SE Wisconsin, and when they expire

Even though Wisconsin's statewide mask mandate is no longer in effect after the state Supreme Court knocked it down last week, local mask orders remain in effect for some cities in southeastern Wisconsin.

And some of those orders will soon expire, if they are not renewed.

Research has found that mask mandates and limits on group activities such as indoor dining can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Nearly 60 organizations opposed the repeal of Wisconsin’s mask mandate.

State health officials have also expressed concern over a recent spike in coronavirus cases that emerged at the end of March. Cases of COVID-19 variants, which are believed to spread more quickly and lead to more severe symptoms, have officials concerned as well.

Others have argued that people and businesses should be free to make their own decisions about what’s best for them. Speaker Robin Vos said last week that people “don’t need state government telling them how to live their lives.”

TMJ4 News has compiled a list of the cities with local mask orders, and when those orders are scheduled to expire:

Whitefish Bay

Expires June 30

More information here.

Wauwatosa

Expires June 16

More information here.

Shorewood

Expires May 17

More information here.

Racine

Expires June 30

More information here.

Milwaukee

In effect indefinitely

More information here.

Kenosha

Expires May 27

More information here.

Glendale

In effect indefinitely

More information here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

