Supply of COVID-19 vaccine nearing demand in Wisconsin

Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 16:13:53-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The supply of COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin is nearing the point of exceeding demand for the first time, with more than 50% of the eligible population having received at least one dose and nearly 30% of the total population fully vaccinated.

State health leaders said Thursday that while the gap between supply and demand is closing, there is an increasing emphasis on reaching those who may have difficulty getting vaccinated or who have been hesitant to receive the shot to date.

As of Thursday, nearly 2.4 million people, or 41.1% of Wisconsin's total population, has received at least one shot.

