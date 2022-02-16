Summerfest: No plans for COVID vaccine proof, negative test this year

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest organizers say they do not intend to implement entrance protocols or a mask requirement this year.

Organizers said as much in Wednesday's announcement that rock legend Rod Stewart is playing at the festival.

Last year guests had to show their COVID-19 vaccine card to get into Summerfest grounds and the festival was postponed to September. The year before the festival didn't happen at all, due to COVID-19.

But this year organizers feel the pandemic is at a state where they can do away with those protocols, including proof of vaccination and proof of a negative test.

Milwaukee World Festival says they "will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines," according to a statement.

The festival is scheduled for June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. Grouping the days follows the same approach they did last year.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip