Rod Stewart to perform at Summerfest with Cheap Trick

MILWAUKEE — Rod Stewart is coming to Summerfest with special guest Cheap Trick.

The legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hal of Fame inducted singer and songwriter will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7.

The concert is a part of Stewart's first tour in four years. According to Summerfest, the show promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, February 25.

Summerfest also announced they do not plan on implementing entrance protocols or mask requirements for Summerfest 2022.

