Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Rod Stewart to perform at Summerfest with Cheap Trick

items.[0].image.alt
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2020 file photo, Rod Stewart performs on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London. Stewart turns 77 on Feb. 10. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Celebrity Birthdays - Jan. 9 - Jan. 15
Posted at 11:23 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 12:23:52-05

MILWAUKEE — Rod Stewart is coming to Summerfest with special guest Cheap Trick.

The legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hal of Fame inducted singer and songwriter will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 7.

The concert is a part of Stewart's first tour in four years. According to Summerfest, the show promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs.

Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, February 25.

Summerfest also announced they do not plan on implementing entrance protocols or mask requirements for Summerfest 2022.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing