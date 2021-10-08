Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

State Sen. Andre Jacque using walker after COVID, says life is good

items.[0].image.alt
State of Wisconsin, editing by TMJ4
André Jacque<br/><br/>
André Jacque
Posted at 4:44 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 17:44:43-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Sen. Andre Jacque says a bout with COVID-19 has left him using a walker but that his breathing is almost back to normal.

Jacque is a Republican who fought vaccine and mask mandates. He was hospitalized on Aug. 16 after testing positive for the coronavirus and testifying at a packed Capitol hearing. He spent five weeks in the hospital and was placed on a ventilator.

In his first public comments since he contracted the disease, he told The Associated Press that he's getting around with a walker but he's making steady progress and his breathing is “almost all the way back.” He plans to lead a Senate human services committee by phone on Thursday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.