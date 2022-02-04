Watch
State medical officer: COVID could become endemic in 2022

Posted at 7:27 PM, Feb 03, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's top medical officer says COVID-19 could become endemic this year.

Department of Health Services Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard still warned that case counts could periodically spike but the disease likely will reach a stage in 2022 where numbers remain fairly constant.

The term endemic is used to describe a disease as a regular part of a population, such as the flu,.

The seven-day average of cases stood at 4,679 as of Thursday, compared with 18,857 on Jan. 19.

Some medical experts maintain that COVID-19 will never become endemic because the disease will be driven by new variants that can evade vaccinations and infect swaths of unvaccinated people.

