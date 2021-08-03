Shorewood School District requiring masks in school facilities

SHOREWOOD — Amid the COVID-19 surge, the Shorewood School District is now requiring masks for everyone ages 2 and up in all district facilities.

The requirement begins Wednesday, Aug. 4, the school district told families in a letter Tuesday. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are required to follow the new policy.

"We are taking this step - in advance of the release of our 2021-2022 Back-to-School Plan - in accordance with federal, state and local guidance for schools, and in the name of safety for all. District staff have also been notified of this policy, and I very much appreciate your cooperation and support as we implement this protocol with students when school starts in a few weeks. We will make adjustments as public health conditions warrant," wrote Interim Superintendent Dr. JoAnn Sternke.

Sternke also urged students who are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, following guidelines from the Wisconsin DHS, CDC and other health authorities.

Families will receive a detailed Back-to-School communication next week, including school-specific information, welcome videos from principals, and informational videos about facilities project updates at each school, Sternke adds.

"We are looking forward to welcoming students back to schools and classrooms, and to many of the events and activities that are part of our traditional school calendar. Let's work together to make it a great school year," writes Sternke.

