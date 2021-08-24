Several SE Wisconsin school districts vote on COVID-19 protocols for upcoming semester

Several school districts in southeast Wisconsin are meeting Monday night to figure out what COVID-19 protocols their students and staff will follow during the fall semester.

TMJ4 News is compiling the outcomes, votes and other information from those Monday night meetings here.

We also have a list of school districts that have approved mask mandates for the upcoming school year. View that list here.

The Cudahy School District Board voted in favor of requiring masks this fall for all students and staff. Watch Jesssica Madhukar's report tonight at 10 p.m. on TMJ4 News.

The Pewaukee District School Board kept its stance on making masks a recommendation for students and unvaccinated staff. The biggest change to their original plan was the decision to no longer ask staff members to wear masks when around students and other staff. That verbiage was changed to unvaccinated staff are recommended to wear masks. It will still be on the honor system. District officials add that 330 out of 1,400 enrolled students opted to go the route of learning in a "mask only" classroom.

The Whitnall School District Board is meeting Monday night, but key decisions have yet to be finalized. Check back for updates.

