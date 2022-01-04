Watch
Running Rebels offering two free vaccine clinics in Milwaukee this week

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:45:30-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee non-profit, Running Rebels, is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week in Milwaukee at its East and Central locations.

This is intended for people who have not gotten any vaccinations or those who need a Pfizer booster.

The clinic on Wednesday runs from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 225 W. Capitol Dr. A Thursday clinic will be held at 1300 W. Fon du Lac Ave. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration is not necessary as walk-ups are accepted. If you have questions, reach out to natasha@runningrebels.org.

