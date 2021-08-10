Riverside Theater requiring vaccination or negative test to attend Umphrey's McGee show

MILWAUKEE — The Riverside Theater is requiring attendees of the Umphrey's McGee show on Friday to show proof they are either vaccinated against the coronavirus or recently tested negative.

The venue's owner, the Pabst Theater Group, said Monday that masks are also highly encouraged and will be worn by all venue and artist staff.

On their website, the company states a final dose of vaccination must be done at least 14 days prior to the event. Negative COVID-19 tests must be from the prior 72 hours. The show is just four days away.

Proof of vaccination may include a physical card or a photo of a complete vaccination card that matches the patron's ID, the company says. Proof of a negative test may be a printed or digital test result that matches the patron's ID. Children under 12, who cannot be vaccinated, can show a negative test to attend, according to their website.

The Pabst Theater Group tells TMJ4 that the rules were at the request of the band.

The Cactus Club in Bay View was the first venue in Milwaukee to require proof of vaccination in order to get in. The Cactus Club also said their staff at the live music venue is vaccinated.

The rules come amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, with the highest caseload recorded since last February. While the city of Milwaukee has not reintroduced COVID-19 rules, some private companies - especially health systems, and increasingly venues - are taking matters into their own hands.

