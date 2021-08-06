Bay View's Cactus Club first in the city to require proof of vaccination in order to get in

BAY VIEW — A Bay View venue is becoming the first in the city to require proof of vaccination in order to get in.

If you're planning to attend live shows at Cactus Club in Bay View, you'll have to show proof you are vaccinated. That goes for both performers and concertgoers.

The rules go into effect Monday, on the heels of a COVID-19 surge across the country.

The Cactus Club posted on Facebook that all of the staff at the live music venue is vaccinated.

The same goes for Shank Hall. Owner Peter Jest is letting the acts and guests determine if they want to wear masks.

"We're getting so close, and just take the shot," said Peter Jest, owner of Shank Hall.

TMJ4

Milwaukee County data shows a seven day average of 240 new cases per day leading up to July 31.

In an attempt to stop the spread, Jest said he received grant money from a shuttered venues operators grant, which allowed him to install technology to fight the virus.

While Jest will continue to make masks optional at his venue, he strongly encourages people to get vaccinated in order to be safe at public events.

"We did install $40,000 AC heat that has a COVID filter on it that kills 99.4 percent of COVID, so we have the fans going constantly," Jest said.

Jest says Shank Hall is hosting 15 shows this month. Over at Cactus Club, they will issue refunds for events guests may have already purchased if they now can't attend.

