Restaurant workers now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin

Restaurant workers in Wisconsin are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, after the state health department changed its website following the announcement of the 1C phase on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in a statement to TMJ4 News: "We added that eligibility today due to the increased supply of vaccine and in recognition of the public-facing role of restaurant workers."

Restaurant workers had been one of the last groups of frontline workers who were not eligible for the vaccine.

This comes after the state announced Thursday that up to 3 million residents with health conditions will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 29 - the largest group to become eligible since the state started receiving vaccine doses.

The 1C group includes people who have a body mass index above 25 - considered overweight - people with asthma, high blood pressure, cancer and diabetes, among many other medical conditions.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel was first to report restaurant workers had become eligible for the vaccine.

Also on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers said during a press briefing that he expects all adults in the state will be eligible for the vaccine on May 1.

As of Friday, more than 20 percent of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine - about 1.2 million people.

