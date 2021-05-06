Watch
Rental assistance key after eviction moratorium is overturned

Posted at 9:17 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 22:17:32-04

MILWAUKEE — A federal judge overturned the nationwide eviction moratorium Wednesday. It now opens the door to landlords to evict people across the country. The ban was put into effect by the Trump Administration and then extended by the Biden Administration.

Local attorneys for both tenants and landlords agree that the $45 billion in federal rental assistance is the answer to keeping renters in their homes.

Heiner Giese, attorney for the Apartment Association of Southeastern Wisconsin, says “there are literally millions of dollars out there for rental relief and we’re going to work to keep our tenants housed and to keep us solvent.”

Nick Toman is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society, which helps tenants in need. He says, “there’s a lot of rent assistance out there for tenants that have lost income due to COVID.”

For those struggling to pay their rent, Toman advises: “We’re still recommending to all of our clients to continue to submit the CDC declarations, continue to make partial payments, and continue to apply for rent assistance.”

The Department of Justice has already filed an appeal and asked for a stay on the order.

