Racine County residents could win prizes for getting COVID-19 shot

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County residents could now win prizes in exchange for getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

The City of Racine and Racine County pooled together $10,000 for prizes to encourage more people to get inoculated. Community leaders hope to see 3,000 people get their COVID-19 shots in the next 30 days.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services data, 40 percent of Racine County residents completed their vaccine series. At the state level, that number is 49 percent.

"We are behind the state average and the national average. We'd like to catch up," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

"We have to try right? If this is the extra incentive to get more people to be able to get vaccinated and keep us all safe, that's a win-win for everyone."

TMJ4

"It's not going hurt, that's for sure," said Racine County resident Linda Culver.

"It'll probably bring some people out," said Rick Rice, who works in Racine.

"I think the incentive just to be vaccinated is enough, but this is just a bonus," said resident Lisa Palkki.

Racine County residents ages 12 and older are eligible. You must get your shot between now and July 17 at one of the City of Racine clinics to enter the drawing.

Organizers said there will be 66 prizes including a 65-inch smart TV, a Chromebook laptop, up to $700 to help with rent, a Weber propane grill, $100 toward utilities, and gas and grocery gift cards.

Other communities in southeast Wisconsin have offered Brewers and Bucks tickets, as well as things like free beer if you got a COVID-19 shot.

TMJ4

Winners in Racine County will be announced on July 20.

To enter the drawing, residents must get vaccinated at one of the following locations:

AMI's Regency Mall Vaccination Clinic

City of Racine's Vaccination Clinic at Festival Hall or City Hall

City of Racine/Ascension's Vaccination Clinic at the Bryant Center at the Juneteenth Celebration on June 19

Other City of Racine-sponsored 'pop up vaccination clinics' that may become available

Visit vaccinateracine.org for more details.

