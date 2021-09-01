Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for Milwaukee performing arts organization audiences

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's performing arts organizations will now require audiences to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of events.

The requirement includes everyone ages 12 and up attending indoor performances.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department supports the decision, along with other organizations including Summerfest, The Pabst Theater Group, Milwaukee Film and the larger Milwaukee arts community.

The following organizations will use the COVID-19 precautions:

Black Arts MKE, First Stage, Florentine Opera, Marcus Performing Arts Center, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra, Present Music, and Skylight Music Theatre.

Each organization may have different exact protocols, if you have any questions you should contact the individual organization directly.

“The health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff remain the top priority for all of us in the Milwaukee performing arts community,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center President and CEO. “Our industry faced tremendous challenges and financial devastation over the past 18 months, and this precautionary step will give us the ability to stay in business and ensure live performances can continue safely throughout the city.”

The organizations will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip