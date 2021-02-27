Menu

Port Fish Day 2021 canceled due to pandemic

Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Posted at 12:39 PM, Feb 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-27 13:39:09-05

Port Fish Day, the World's Largest One Day Fish Fry, has been canceled again this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say the decision was made considering the best interest of visitors, volunteers and the community.

“While we hoped the festival could take place this July, we don’t see a path forward to producing the event we all know and love. Don’t worry, the “World's Largest One Day Fish Fry” will be back and better than ever for July 16, 2022. Thank you to all of our supporters and we look forward to seeing you next year," said Fish Day President, Toni Brown.

This is just one of many festivals to cancel again this year. Festa Italiana announced its cancellation earlier this week.

