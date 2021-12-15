Watch
Pick 'n Save, Metro Market owner Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff

Danella Uzelac
Pick 'n Save grocery store
Posted at 8:06 AM, Dec 15, 2021
Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain which owns both Pick 'n Save and Metro Market in southeast Wisconsin, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising.

A company spokesperson said Tuesday that unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected.

That policy was put into place last year when vaccines were unavailable.

The company also confirmed that salaried employees or management that are unvaccinated would be asked to pay a monthly $50 surcharge for their company health plan to defray costs incurred by the Kroger.

