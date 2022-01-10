Watch
People 12 years and older can visit Milwaukee clinics for their COVID-19 booster dose starting Monday

Mary OConnell
Posted at 12:48 PM, Jan 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Starting Monday, people 12 years old and older can visit a Milwaukee COVID clinic and get a free booster vaccine dose.

It's part of an extended role-out of vaccines in the city, announced by the Milwaukee Health Department on Monday. This follows FDA and CDC approval of emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The emergency use authorization does the following:

  • Expands the use of a single booster dose to include use in people 12 through 15 years of age.
  • Shortens the time between the completion of primary vaccination of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and a booster dose to at least five months.
  • Allows for a third primary series dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 through 11 years of age.

Click here to learn more about the city's vaccine and testing sites, and click here to view the changes outlined on the FDA's website.

