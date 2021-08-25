Watch
Pentagon: US troops must get their COVID-19 vaccines ASAP

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021, file photo provided by the Department of Defense, Hickam 15th Medical Group hosts the first COVID-19 mass vaccination on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.” (U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr./Department of Defense via AP)
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 13:28:45-04

WASHINGTON — Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implementation.”

Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the Pentagon is adding it to the list of required shots troops must get as part of their military service.

And according to Pentagon data, more than 800,000 service members have yet to get their shots.

