Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Officials: Latest COVID-19 surge hasn't peaked in Wisconsin

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 4:15 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 17:15:22-04

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials say the latest surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious delta variant has not yet peaked in the state.

The seven-day average of new cases as of Tuesday was 2,857, nearly double what it was two weeks ago and at a level not seen since early January before the vaccine was widely available.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake says, “We are not at a plateau yet, we are not at a leveling off." The 1,085 people hospitalized as of Tuesday was down slightly from the previous three days.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.