Northwestern Mutual sponsors community COVID-19 vaccine sites

MILWAUKEE — A public-private partnership aims to help get vaccines to some of Milwaukee's most underserved areas.

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is picking up the tab to get two walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the ground in Milwaukee’s Amani and Metcalfe Park Neighborhoods.

Northwestern Mutual Foundation President Eric Christopherson says his company has long worked with both neighborhoods and sees this as a way to further eliminate inequities in the company’s headquarters city.

“It’s a good collaboration between the business community and the city. Where the business community steps up and basically assists. It’s a great partnership. At the end of the day the impact is going to be felt by the residents in our community,” said Christopherson.

Melody McCurtis with Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, a neighborhood organization, says bringing the vaccines to the community is a way to help knock down obstacles many people face, like internet access or transportation to get the shot.

“By bringing these community clinics right in the neighborhood, where folks can walk up. It’s in a walkable distance, they don’t have to go outside their community to get a vaccine,” McCurtis said.

The clinics will be held at two community locations and give out 7,000 shots during the days they are open:

Saturday, March 27, the location at the COA Youth and Family Center at 2320 W. Burleigh will open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The next week, another clinic at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society at 2626 W. Center St. will open. It will also be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Both locations are walk-in clinics and appointments aren’t required. Anyone over the age of 16 can receive the shot. Information on early registration and more details on the clinics can be found at the neighborhood sites: Dominican-Center for the Amani Neighborhood and Metcalfe Park Community Bridges.

