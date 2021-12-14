Watch
NFL requiring coaches, team staff to get COVID-19 boosters

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 07:17:21-05

The NFL is requiring coaches, front-office staff and team personnel to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.

The league’s requirement extends to all Tier 1 and Tier 2 individuals who have previously received the vaccine. Though players are in the Tier 1 designation along with coaches and trainers, the mandate doesn’t apply to players because discussions with the NFL Players Association are ongoing.

The CDC recommends that a person who received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine more than six months ago should receive a booster shot. People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster after two months.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

