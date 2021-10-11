New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens in Menomonee River Valley

MILWAUKEE — A new drive-thru mass COVID-19 testing site opens Monday in Milwaukee's Menomonee River Valley.

The Milwaukee Health Department is opening the new test site, located at 2401 W. St. Paul Ave., after closing the test site at American Family Field earlier this year. The site is located in the former Department of Transportation emissions testing facility.

The new drive-thru will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 12 to 6 p.m.; as well as Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Testing remains an extremely important element in our fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said Mayor Tom Barrett. “Having a centrally located site helps us continue to provide free, accessible, and convenient testing to the most residents.”

In addition to the new location, you can still get tested at these existing sites, the Milwaukee Health Department says:

Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) (Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.)

Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) (Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.)

“We are appreciative of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for contributing this centrally-located building for drive-through testing,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping Milwaukee residents safe is an all-hands-on-deck effort, and we’re incredibly grateful for all our community partners, such as the DOT and the Milwaukee Brewers, for stepping up and helping us fight this virus.”

Get more information about COVID-19 testing and locations here..

