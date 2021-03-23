New COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens in Racine’s Regency Mall

RACINE — A line began to form outside of a store space in Racine's Regency Mall just before 10:30 a.m. as people began waiting early to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, the hottest item in the mall currently isn't the new iPhone or new sneakers. It's the vaccine being administered from inside an old Burlington coat factory space.

"I think this is a good way to use some of the free space,” said Claudia, a woman receiving the vaccine.

TMJ4

Claudia and Todd Price were among the first in line when a new vaccination clinic opened inside the mall at 11 Tuesday morning. Price, an educator, said he's thankful to finally have an appointment booked.

"My son set it up for me, cause he's better at that stuff and we got that email back right away. Thank you. Thank you for keeping me alive,” Price said.

County data shows almost one-fourth of all people living in Racine County have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Thirteen percent of residents have completed their vaccination altogether.

Karen Timberlake, leader of Wisconsin's Department Of Health Services, says access to vaccinations is key in their strategy.

"We really want to create as many front doors for people as we can, to remove any barriers for people concerned about getting their shot when it's their turn to get vaccinated,” Timberlake said.

Bus rides to the mall are free for those looking to get vaccinated, according to city officials.

To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.wi.gov.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip