Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

MPS' Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies going virtual after passing COVID-19 threshold

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Milwaukee Public School district sign
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 11:23:21-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools' Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies is taking classes virtually Tuesday after passing the COVID-19 case threshold.

While teachers will remain in the building, students will take their classes from home starting Tuesday. They will return to the school for in-person instruction on Friday, Nov. 12, MPS said in a statement.

Total cases at the school passed 3 percent, and according to MPS protocol, when that happens, all students must be taught virtually for 14 days.

Trowbridge families were informed of the change Monday afternoon, MPS said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

More data on Wisconsin's vaccination progress here.

Find a vaccination site here.

Check out county-by-county coronavirus case numbers here.

More information: COVID-19 on the Wisconsin DHS website

Latest news and headlines here.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.