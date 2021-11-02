MPS' Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies going virtual after passing COVID-19 threshold

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools' Trowbridge Street School of Great Lakes Studies is taking classes virtually Tuesday after passing the COVID-19 case threshold.

While teachers will remain in the building, students will take their classes from home starting Tuesday. They will return to the school for in-person instruction on Friday, Nov. 12, MPS said in a statement.

Total cases at the school passed 3 percent, and according to MPS protocol, when that happens, all students must be taught virtually for 14 days.

Trowbridge families were informed of the change Monday afternoon, MPS said.

