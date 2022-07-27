MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public Schools Board will discuss mask policies and other Covid-19 safety measures for the upcoming school year at its meeting Thursday night.

According to a proposal linked to the agenda, MPS administrators will require face coverings for all staff and students when the CDC community transmission threshold reports the city of Milwaukee has a high transmission rate of at least 10 percent. Below that, masks are optional.

Last Friday the city of Milwaukee reported it was in the extreme transmission category.

MPS required masks for the majority of last school year.

Last spring the board of directors voted to give Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley the authority to make Covid-19 safety decisions in line with CDC and city health department guidance.

Under the proposal, staff and families would be notified of a close contact to a positive case. If a student tests positive, they stay home for five days and wear a mask for at least five days upon returning to school.

This is the third start of a school year in the Covid-19 pandemic, and parents say it's still tough.

"I think masks are good to wear in school because last year they both didn't mind wearing them every day," said MPS parent Emily Zawacki. "It helps to make sure they don't get sick, and they are both vaccinated."

"It's tough, the kids don't like to put them on," said MPS parent Lena Stif. "But it keeps them safe, keeps them more days in school."

The city of Milwaukee Health Department reported last Friday that more than 21 percent of kids ages 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.

