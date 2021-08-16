MPS parents cautiously optimistic about kids' return to class

MILWAUKEE — A return to class: It’s been a long time coming for parents eager to send their kids back to class Monday.

Cautiously optimistic is how many parents sending their kids to school said they’re feeling Monday.

They said it’s important for kids to interact but it’s equally important to stay safe during the age of COVID-19.

“It’s been busy for sure. Getting them up. Getting them ready and making sure they have everything, you know breakfast,” said Kara Witherspoon, who is taking two of her kids to school and tending to 1-year-old twins at home.

Witherspoon’s son, Ryan said he’s looking forward to brushing up on his math and there’s no substitute for being in front of a teacher.

"5th grade been a struggle, but I made it,” Ryan said.

It was an eventful morning for parents, teachers and students within the state’s largest school district.

"It’s a little different. Nervous because of the COVID kind of is a scare, sending them back into an environment with a lot of people,” said Angelita Kidd, a parent at Pratt Elementary School.

Over at North Division High School, principal Keith Carrington, is strolling into the new year. He said he understands the balance of responsibility his team bears this year amid COVID-19.

“We’re trying our best to be engaging to the students but also know we're still in the pandemic,” said Keith Carrington, Principal of North Division High School.

This year, MPS students and staff are required to wear masks inside. Air filters have been put inside the schools. For more information, visit their website.

