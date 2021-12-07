MPS: Kagel School going virtual after passing COVID-19 threshold

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced Albert E. Kagel School will move to virtual learning on Tuesday after passing the COVID-19 case threshold.

The school will return to in-person learning on Friday, Dec. 17.

Students, families, and staff were first notified about the transition Monday afternoon.

The decision was made to decreases the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, MPS said. Total cases at the school passed three percent, and according to MPS protocol, when that happens, all students must be taught virtually for 14 days.

Students and families will hear additional information from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Those who need technology assistance should contact the school.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip