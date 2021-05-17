MPS hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics beginning on Monday

The Milwaukee Public School System announced that it will be offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting Monday, May 17. No appointments are required.

The vaccine clinics will be located at various locations throughout the district Monday-Friday. All Wisconsin residents age 12 and older are now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. However, all youth will need a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.

Clinic locations and times include the following:

Mondays and Wednesdays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.



Morse Middle School - 6700 N. 80th Street, Milw., 53233

Mondays and Fridays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.



Rogers Street Academy - 2430 W. Rogers Street, Milw., 53204

Tuesdays and Thursdays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.



North Division High School - 1011 W. Center Street, Milw., 53206

South Division High School - 1515 W. Lapham Blvd., Milw., 53204

Wednesdays and Fridays - 9:00 - 11:00 A.M.



Roosevelt Middle School - 800 W. Walnut Street, Milw., 53205

*There will be no clinics open on Memorial Day

The clinics will operate according to demand until further notice. You can view the complete flyer by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip