More than 25 percent of Wisconsin residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Just over 25 percent of Wisconsin residents are now fully vaccinated, and 38 percent are partially vaccinated, state health data showed Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard reported that 25.2 percent of residents have received both doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, or received the single Johnson & Johnson shot.

That includes just over 70 percent of people 65 years or older, and 26 percent of people between 55 and 64 years old, DHS numbers show.

Looking at southeastern Wisconsin, just under 36 percent of Milwaukee County residents have received at least one dose, and 21 percent are fully vaccinated. That's roughly the same vaccination rates reported in neighboring Ozaukee, Kenosha and Racine counties.

Waukesha and Ozaukee counties have maintained their lead in vaccinating their residents, DHS numbers show. About 43 percent of Waukesha County residents are partially vaccinated, and 28 percent are fully vaccinated. In Ozaukee County, 45 percent are partially vaccinated and just under 29 percent are fully vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine remains the most commonly used vaccine in the state right now, with over 1.8 million doses administered. That's followed by about 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and just under 161,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Administering the J&J dose remains on pause in Wisconsin as the DHS adheres to guidance from the CDC and FDA regarding possible and rare side effects.

