Milwaukee's Betty Brinn Children's Museum announces new hours for 2022

MILWAUKEE — The Betty Brinn Children's Museum in Milwaukee announced Monday that it will expand its schedule to include additional days and hours for 2022.

The museum will be open Thursday through Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Jan. 10.

The museum also announced it will discontinue its morning and afternoon play sessions, maintaining continuous business hours.

"While we are not ready to return to our pre-pandemic schedule, the addition of Mondays is one step closer,” said Museum CEO Brian King. “We hope the transition to an additional day and longer open hours provides families with more flexibility to plan their visits.”

The museum’s safety guidelines and information about visiting can be found here.

