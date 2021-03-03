Milwaukee's Active Streets for Business program extended until November

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee's program allowing restaurants and bars to use sidewalks and roads for expanded seating has been extended to Nov. 15, 2021.

The city launched the Active Streets for Business program last June to help businesses struggling to keep capacity down but sales up during the coronavirus pandemic. It does not cost anything to participate and is in effect across Milwaukee.

The program was set to expire on March 15, but with the extension business owners now can apply for a permit for outdoor operations through the spring, summer and most of the fall season.

