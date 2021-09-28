Milwaukee VA starts administering Pfizer booster shots for veterans

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center began administering booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to veterans Monday after federal health authorities gave the green light for certain people last week.

A media release from the VA states Pfizer booster shots are available for veterans throughout the Zablocki VA Health Care System.

If you qualify, the CDC and FDA recommend getting a booster dose at least six months after your second dose. Booster shots are available for Pfizer recipients only. Those who are eligible include people ages 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions, and people who live or work in places where they are more likely to be exposed.

TMJ4

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it supported booster doses.

Workers say about 120 veterans came through the Medical Center on Monday, the majority in search of a booster shot.

Lee Parrish is a Vietnam era U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He has been a patient at the Milwaukee VA for 45 years.

"As soon as I heard it was approved for boosters I immediately called around," Parrish said. "And of course the first place I called was the VA."

TMJ4 Lee Parrish

Parrish got his first two Pfizer vaccines at the VA back in January and February. Monday, he got his booster dose.

"I feel great," Parrish said. "I feel like this is one more thing we have to do in order to fight the COVID."

"Veterans are our priority here, and so we want to make sure we are getting everybody in that we can, and get them that booster dose," VA Pharmacist Britt Granholm said.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, more than 33,000 veterans have been fully vaccinated through the Milwaukee VA health systems.

"We have a very high percentage of veterans that are vaccinated here at the Milwaukee VA, but there are still a lot of people, too, that still need to get that first dose," Granholm said.

Parrish agrees. He's an avid bicyclist and wants everyone to stay healthy like him.

"I recommend everyone get their shot as quickly as possible, because it’s so unnecessary to possibly become ill from this," Parrish said.

If you are an eligible veteran and would like to make an appointment, call 414-384-2000 extension 49069. You can get your dose in the Quick Shot Clinic on the first floor of the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, which is located at 5000 W. National Ave.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip