Milwaukee VA Medical Center offering COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled veterans

B Slane Photography/Benjamin Sla for Veterans Affairs
Milwaukee VA Medical Center
Posted at 9:34 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 22:34:53-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to enrolled veterans of all ages.

Previously, enrolled veterans had to be 55 years and older or be among high-risk categories.

The VA in Milwaukee says it has given more than 22,500 vaccine doses to its employees and enrolled veterans.

How to get the vaccine

The VA will extend vaccine clinic hours on Tuesday and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., starting March 23.

The Milwaukee VA is using the following methods to give the vaccine to as many enrolled veterans as possible:

  • While at a previously scheduled or routine appointment at the hospital.
  • Veterans can ask for an appointment using MyHealtheVet to secure message their health care team.
  • Veterans can call the COVID-19 vaccine scheduling team at 414-384-2000, ext. 44200.
  • VA is still calling veterans directly and sending text messages via VEText to schedule appointments.
  • Veterans can check their VEText “opt-in” status by texting “start” to 530-79.

