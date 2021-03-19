Menu

Milwaukee VA Medical Center expands visitation policy

Posted at 8:54 PM, Mar 18, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Families and friends of veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center now have the chance to make in-person visits.

The VA announced Thursday that effective this Friday, most patients will be able to designate one visitor throughout their stay at the hospital.

Visitors are identified by a colored wristband and must check-in before coming into the hospital. Visitors can pick up a colored wristband at the East Entrance. Those visiting SCI can pick up a wristband at that location.

Visiting hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The policy does not apply to the hospital's COVID-19 units, Spinal Cord Injury or the Community Living Center.

